Asia markets see mixed session ahead of private survey results on China's services activity

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday ahead of the results of the Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index, a private survey on China's services activity.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.14% and the Topix slipped 0.2%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.29%.

South Korea's Kospi was about flat, and the Kosdaq added 0.44%. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.21%.