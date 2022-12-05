LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets see mixed session ahead of private survey results on China's services activity
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday ahead of the results of the Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index, a private survey on China's services activity.
The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.14% and the Topix slipped 0.2%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.29%.
South Korea's Kospi was about flat, and the Kosdaq added 0.44%. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.21%.
Thailand's stock exchange is closed for a holiday Monday.
Later this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision, and economies in the region are slated to release consumer price index data.
China's financial markets will pause for three minutes on Tuesday as part of mourning for former President Jiang Zemin who died last Wednesday.
In the U.S. on Friday, stocks fell after a strong jobs report but markets later focused on the possibility of smaller Fed hikes, and major indexes closed slightly lower.
CNBC Pro: Goldman upgrades a global stock to buy on an upcoming EV trend
Goldman Sachs sees one opportunity in electric vehicles that's on an "upward trend."
This trend will gain pace as EVs become "ever more technology driven" and simpler to build, said Goldman analysts in a Dec. 1 report.
That's set to benefit one global stock, said Goldman, which gives the stock up to 90% upside in its bull case for the firm.
CNBC's Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
Stock futures tumble, bond yields rise on back of hotter-than-anticipated jobs data
Stock futures dropped while bond yields rose in response to the 8:30 a.m. jobs data that came in stronger than expected by economists.
Here's how each major futures index and the notable bond yields moved over the course of the 30 minutes leading up to and following the release of the data:
Loading chart...
Loading chart...
Loading chart...
Loading chart...
Loading chart...
— Alex Harring
U.S. payrolls jumped by 263,000 in November
Job growth was stronger than expected in November despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the labor market.
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 263,000 last month while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%, according to the Labor Department on Friday.
Payroll numbers were expected to jump by 200,000 more jobs, according to consensus estimates from the Dow Jones. The unemployment rate was expected to remain at 3.7%.
Stock futures dropped following the payrolls release.
— Sarah Min