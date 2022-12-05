Indonesia's GoTo has lost almost 70% of its valuation since its April IPO

A GoTo logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen and in the background.

Indonesia's GoTo Group has lost 68.5% of its initial value of 400 trillion rupiah ($28 billion) since its initial public offering in April.

While the stock has ticked lower most of the year, GoTo shares sold off after pre-IPO shareholders opted out of a secondary offering following the lock-up expiration on Nov. 30.

GoTo Group is the merged entity between Indonesia's two largest tech companies: ride-hailing giant Gojek and e-commerce marketplace Tokopedia. Early investors such as SoftBank and Alibaba had agreed to an eight-month lock-up period to support GoTo's stock price following its IPO.

In October, GoTo had said it was working with pre-IPO shareholders to explore a coordinated secondary offering of their shares before the lock-up expired to facilitate an orderly sale through the negotiated market.

However, that did not work out. On Wednesday, the last day of the lock-up, GoTo said those pre-IPO shareholders decided to not proceed with the secondary offering.

The stock fell by 7% to 141 rupiah on Thursday and continued to drop in Monday trading. It was last seen trading near 123 rupiah, giving the company a valuation of about 126 trillion rupiah.