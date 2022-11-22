Shares of Indonesia's GoTo fall 6% as nine-month loss swells

Motorcyclists travel past a billboard advertising GoTo's initial public offering in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Friday, April 8, 2022. GoTo, formed through the merger of Gojek with e-commerce pioneer Tokopedia, raised $1.1 billion in one of the worlds biggest stock debuts this year and is slated to list in Jakarta April 11.

Indonesia's GoTo Group reported its nine-month accumulated losses surged from a year ago, even as quarterly losses shrank as the company cut costs.

GoTo accumulated a loss of 20.32 trillion rupiah ($1.29 billion) between January and September, far more than the 11.58 trillion rupiah loss reported a year ago.

Shares of GoTo were down 6% Tuesday morning and down 48% since its listing.

For the third quarter, GoTo reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of 3.7 trillion rupiah (about $235 million), about 11% smaller than the 4.2 trillion rupiah adjusted EBITDA loss posted a year ago. That's also 10% narrower than the 4.1 trillion rupiah EBITDA loss reported for the second quarter and marks the third consecutive quarter of shrinking losses. EBITDA is a measure of profitability that shows earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

"As we have mentioned in previous quarters, our strategy is built around three core areas: firstly, focusing on sustainable, high-quality growth; secondly, accelerating our path to profitability; and thirdly, product-led growth bolstered by our ecosystem synergies," said Andre Soelistyo, GoTo Group CEO, during the earnings call Monday night.

"We have made significant progress on all three fronts, with a particularly strong performance on accelerating our path to profitability," he added.

GoTo Group is the result of a merger between two of Indonesia's largest tech companies — ride-hailing, food delivery and payments giant Gojek and e-commerce marketplace Tokopedia. The group went public with a $1.1 billion listing in April.