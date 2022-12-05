Bitcoin could plunge 70% to $5,000, Standard Chartered predicts, in possible 2023 'surprise'

Standard Chartered predicts that bitcoin could fall to $5,000 in 2023 as part of their research on potential market surprises next year.

Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year in a market surprise that investors are under-pricing, according to Standard Chartered.

If that level is reached, it would mark a roughly 70% plunge from Monday's price of just over $17,000 for one bitcoin.

In a note entitled "The financial-market surprises of 2023," Standard Chartered outlined a number of possible scenarios that "we feel are under-priced by the markets."

"Yields plunge along with technology shares, and while the Bitcoin sell-off decelerates, the damage has been done. More and more crypto firms and exchanges find themselves with insufficient liquidity, leading to further bankruptcies and a collapse in investor confidence in digital assets," Eric Robertsen, global head of research at Standard Chartered Bank, said in the note Sunday.

Robertsen said the somewhat extreme scenarios "have a non-zero probability of occurring in the year ahead, and ... fall materially outside of the market consensus or our own baseline views."