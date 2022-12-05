Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks, China, Apple

My top 10 things to watch Monday, Dec. 5, 2022
1. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says he has seen enough of the rally, and he says it's time to bail. There's less than 2% upside at the high end of his year-end S&P 500 price target of 4,000 to 4,150. Stay with defensive stocks and utilities. The industrials have been carrying the market. I wrote about some of the hot old-school stocks lately and how we're playing the sector for the Club.
2. China manufacturing for the U.S. is down 40%, according to the latest CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map data, due to factories being shut down there due to Covid restrictions. According to Reuters, China may be ready to announce 10 more Covid easing measures this week as Beijing slowly admits that the latest variants of Covid are no worse than the flu.
3. Wedbush says the current situation in China is an absolute disaster for Club holding Apple (AAPL). Typical overstatement. Foxconn saw a 29% revenue drop in November, largely because of a slowdown at the biggest iPhone assembly factory in China. But now back to normal soon? Reports indicate a resumption of full production before or around the new year.