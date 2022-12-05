Salesforce executive exits help push stock to its lowest point since March 2020

Marc Benioff, co-founder and chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., speaks during the WSJDLive Global Technology Conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. The conference brings together an unmatched group of top CEOs, founders, pioneers, investors and luminaries to explore tech opportunities emerging around the world.

Turbulence in the upper ranks at Salesforce isn't sitting well with Wall Street.

On Monday, the company announced the departure of Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, who joined Salesforce last year as part of its biggest acquisition ever. Last Wednesday, Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor, who orchestrated the Slack deal, said he was leaving —exactly a year after getting promoted to share the top job with Marc Benioff.

In the three trading days since the Taylor news landed alongside Salesforce's third-quarter earnings report, the stock has had two of its three worst days of the year, plunging 8.3% and 7.4%, respectively. Salesforce has now lost 47% of its value for the year, compared to the Nasdaq's 28% drop, and is trading at its lowest since March 2020, the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taylor, who joined Salesforce in 2016 through the acquisition of his startup Quip, said he'd "decided to return to my entrepreneurial roots." Benioff said on the earnings call, "We have to let him be free, let him go, and I understand, but I don't like it."

Butterfield made it clear that he's leaving for different reasons.

"I'm not going to do anything entrepreneurial," Butterfield wrote in a Slack message that was viewed by CNBC. "As hackneyed as it might sound, I really am going to spend more time with my family (as well as work on some personal projects, focus on health and generally put time into those things which [are] harder to do when one is leading a large organization)."

While Taylor and Butterfield are the highest-profile exits, they're far from alone among Salesforce's executive ranks.

Last month, Salesforce said Gavin Patterson, the president and strategy chief, would be leaving in January, and on Thursday Mark Nelson, president and CEO of Salesforce's Tableau product, tweeted that it was his last day.

Along with Butterfield, Slack is losing product chief Tamar Yehoshua and Jonathan Prince, senior vice president in charge of marketing, brand and communications, people familiar with the matter previously told CNBC. Noah Weiss, senior vice president of product at Slack, will succeed Yehoshua, Butterfield said in a Slack message. Butterfield is being succeeded by Lidiane Jones, an executive vice president at Salesforce who joined in 2019.