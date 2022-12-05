CNBC Pro

These are JPMorgan's top stock picks for December

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Stocks are likely to get smacked down in the first half of 2023 before markets improve
CNBC ProStocks are likely to get smacked down in the first half of 2023 before markets improve
Patti Domm2 hours ago
The S&P 500 hasn't bottomed before a recession since WWII
CNBC ProThe S&P 500 hasn't bottomed before a recession since WWII
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
Three pharmaceutical stocks were last week's top performers — and analysts gave one 40% upside
CNBC ProThree pharmaceutical stocks were last week's top performers — and analysts gave one 40% upside
Weizhen Tan
Read More