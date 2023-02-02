Watch live: ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks after rate decision

[The stream is slated to start at 8:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to give a press conference following the bank's latest monetary policy decision.

The ECB on Thursday confirmed expectations of a 50 basis point interest rate increase, taking its key rate to 2.5%.

In a statement, it pledged to "stay the course in raising interest rates significantly at a steady pace" and, in unusually firm language, said it intended to hike by another 50 basis points in March.

