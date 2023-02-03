Blinken tells China its spy balloon was ‘irresponsible’ after canceling Beijing trip

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indefinitely postponed what was to be an already tense trip to China on Friday, citing a Chinese reconnaissance balloon moving east across the United States that posed a threat to national security.

Blinken had been scheduled to depart for Beijing Friday night, on a trip that was intended to reinforce communication and cooperation between the two countries.

Instead, he told China's director of Central Foreign Affairs Office, Wang Yi, in a phone call Friday that the balloon was an "irresponsible act and a clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law that undermined the purpose of the trip," according to a readout of the discussion.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told NBC News the Defense Department was aware of reports of another balloon "transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon."

In the past year, Chinese President Xi Jinping has deepened tensions with the U.S. by forging closer alliances with Russian President Vladimir Putin and ratcheting up military aggression against Taiwan.

Blinken had planned meet with his Chinese counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang, and hoped to see Xi, as well.

China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the balloon was a civilian weather airship intended for scientific research that was blown off course. It described the incident as a result of a "force majeure" for which it was not responsible.

This claim was summarily dismissed by U.S. officials. A senior Pentagon official told reporters Thursday night that the object was clearly a surveillance balloon that was flying over sensitive sites to collect intelligence.

"We have noted the PRC statement of regret, but the presence of this balloon in our airspace is a clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law and is unacceptable that this has occurred," the official said.

The balloon is moving east at an altitude above 60,000 feet so it is not a threat to civil aircraft, Defense officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Pentagon were working closely "to support any needed US government response" to the balloon, the FAA said in a statement late Friday.

"The balloon does not currently pose a hazard to civil aviation. If that changes, the FAA is prepared to take action," the agency said.

On Friday afternoon, Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, a Republican, reported that the balloon was flying over his home state.

Defense officials said the Pentagon considered shooting down the balloon earlier this week, but decided against it after briefing President Joe Biden. The decision was made in consultation with senior leaders, including Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Biden concluded that the U.S. would not shoot down the balloon because debris from it could cause damage on the ground, Pentagon official said. Moreover, any information the balloon collects would have "limited additive value" compared with China's spy satellites.

"At this stage we are monitoring it and reviewing options," Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters, adding officials expect the balloon will linger in U.S. airspace for a few days.