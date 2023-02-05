Amid food inflation, more shoppers turn to dollar stores for groceries

In this article DLTR

DG Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

A man looks at frozen foods for sale at a Dollar Store in Alhambra, California on August 23, 2022. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Among all rising costs, sky-high grocery bills have been especially painful. Although the consumer price index, an inflation gauge that measures the cost of a broad basket of goods and services, started to ease as of the latest reading, food prices were up yet again, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. Over the past year, food prices overall have risen more than 10%. Egg prices, alone, soared 60%, butter is up more than 31% and lettuce jumped 25%, according to Labor Department data through December. As a result, consumers are looking for any — and all — ways to save. For some, that means shopping at their local dollar store.

Dollar stores are pulling in more grocery shoppers

'It's about making your dollar go a little further'

These days, shoppers are considering alternatives, especially if it means better prices, said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. "It's about making your dollar go a little further." However, the value is not always there, she added. Despite the name, "you will be hard-pressed to find items that are just a dollar." It's important to check the unit price and compare with the offerings at other stores, including Walmart and Trader Joe's, Ramhold said.

In addition, the grocery assortment will still be smaller than what you would find at a supermarket or a warehouse club. For example, the selection of fruits and vegetables may be limited to more shelf-stable offerings like bagged salad mixes and bananas, Ramhold said. Further, with less turnover, you are more likely to find items near the expiration date. "It's important to check 'best by' dates," she cautioned.

watch now

To that end, Ramhold advises shoppers to focus on staples, such as rice, pasta and dried beans, which can also be tailored to fit different cuisines and don't cost very much. ("The Dollar Store Cookbook," available on Amazon, has recipes that are mostly limited to such pantry-stable ingredients, including a creamed tuna on toast made with canned tuna and cream of celery soup.)

Top tips for saving on groceries

watch now