Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Pinterest — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.

Chegg — Chegg shares sank 20% in extended trading after sharing weaker-than-expected first-quarter and full-year revenue guidance, according to Refinitiv. The company cited economic uncertainties and subscriber growth concerns.

Skyworks Solutions — The semiconductor stock gained 3% in extended trading after announcing a $2 billion share buyback program. It came despite an earnings miss and light guidance for the current quarter.

Take-Two Interactive – The video game company saw its shares fall 0.5% after it posted quarterly revenue that came in below Wall Street's expectations. Take-Two posted revenue of $1.38 billion, compared to estimates of $1.46 billion, according to Refinitiv.

ZoomInfo – Shares of the software company dipped about 5% after hours following the company's quarterly results for the latest period. ZoomInfo reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, according to FactSet. However, the company's revenue outlook for the first quarter and full year were lower than what analysts expected

Spirit Airlines — The airline stock rose 3% during extended trading after sharing stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Spirit Airlines reported per-share earnings of 12 cents, excluding items. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had anticipated earnings of 3 cents a share.

Leggett & Platt — Shares of Leggett & Platt fell more than 5% in extended trading after fourth-quarter earnings came in below analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. Full-year per-share earnings guidance for the home and automobile products manufacturer also fell short of analysts' expectations.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Darla Mercado contributed reporting