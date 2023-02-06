Judge suggests abortion might be protected by 13th Amendment despite Supreme Court ruling

Agnes Scott College student Jordan Simi (C) participates in a chant during a pro-abortion rights march and rally held in reaction to the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Atlanta, Georgia, May 3, 2022. Alyssa Pointer | Reuters

A federal judge suggested Monday that the federal right to abortion — which the Supreme Court overturned last year — might still be protected by the Constitution's 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly posed that eyebrow-raising hypothetical in a court order in a criminal case against a group of anti-abortion activists charged with blocking access to an abortion clinic in Washington, D.C. Kollar-Kotelly's order told prosecutors and defense lawyers to file briefs by next month on the questions of whether the Supreme Court's ruling only addresses the issue of whether abortion is not protected by the 14th Amendment, and if any other provision in the Constitution "could confer a right to abortion." Her order in Washington District Court could end up being an invitation to federal legal challenges on 13th Amendment grounds to state laws that sharply restricted access to abortion in some states after the high court's controversial decision overturning its 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade. The order was previously reported by Politico.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly Charles Dharapak | AP

The 14th Amendment covers several rights, including citizenship rights and a prohibition against the government depriving "any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law." That amendment's due process clause was a keystone of the Supreme Court's prior ruling in Roe v. Wade which first established the federal right to abortion. But Kollar-Kotelly in her order wrote that the 13th Amendment "has received substantial attention among scholars and, briefly, in one federal Court of Appeals decision" on the question of whether that section of the constitution could apply to abortion. A 1990 paper by a Northwestern University School of Law professor found that the 13th Amendment, with its prohibition against involuntary servitude, provides a textual basis for the right to abortion. "When women are compelled to carry and bear children, they are subjected to 'involuntary servitude' in violation" of that amendment," wrote the paper's author Andrew Koppelman, which was cited by Kollar-Kotelly in her order. In a 1995 ruling on a question of legal fees in a case that challenged Utah's abortion law, a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit said a district court judge was wrong to assign fees on the grounds that the arguments against the law, which cited the 13th Amendment, were frivolous. "Without expressing a view on the merits of the involuntary servitude argument, we hold that it is not frivolous," the appeals panel wrote.