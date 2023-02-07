Asia markets mixed as Australia raises interest rates; Baidu jumps on AI chatbot project

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday, as investors digested the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate hike of 25 basis points, broadly in line with expectations.

The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.52%, erasing earlier gains. The Australian dollar strengthened 0.9% to last trade at 0.6940 against the U.S. dollar.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led gains in the region and rose 0.8%, led by health-care and technology stocks. The Hang Seng Tech index rose 1.84% as shares of Baidu jumped on a recent announcement on its artificial chatbot.

In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component was up 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite also rose 0.3%.