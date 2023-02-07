BP posts record 2022 earnings to join Big Oil profit bonanza

Oil major BP on Tuesday reported record annual profits, more than doubling last year's total as fossil fuel prices soared following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The British energy giant posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $27.7 billion for 2022. That compared with $12.8 billion for the previous year.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected net profit of $27.6 billion for full-year 2022. BP said its previous annual profit record was $26.3 billion in 2008.

For the fourth quarter, BP posted net profit of $4.8 billion, narrowly beating analyst expectations of $4.7 billion.

BP announced a further $2.75 billion share buyback, which it expects to complete prior to announcing its first-quarter 2023 results in early May. It also boosted its dividend by 10% to 6.61 cents per ordinary share.

BP CEO Bernard Looney described the earnings as "a good set of results."

"First of all, I hope you can see a company that is performing well, performing while transforming. We had our highest operations reliability in our history, we had the lowest production cost in 16 years so the business itself is running very well," Looney told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday.

"Secondly, we're leaning into our strategy today. We're announcing up to $8 billion more investment into the energy transition this decade and up to $8 billion more into oil and gas in support of energy security and energy affordability this decade," he added. "And thirdly, it's about making sure we return to our shareholders."

BP said fourth-quarter net debt was reduced to $21.4 billion, down from $30.6 billion when compared to the same period a year earlier.

Shares of BP rose over 4% during early morning deals in London.