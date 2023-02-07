Mark Mobius: Adani had 'big problems' that put me off, but India still looks appealing

Investor Mark Mobius was put off Adani's massive planned share sale because of concerns about the group's debt pile and exposure to political risk, he told CNBC Tuesday.

But he does not believe the fraud accusations that have rocked one of India's biggest conglomerates will have a knock-on effect on the wider Indian market — and in fact he says any publicity could be good for investing.

"When you're in these huge infrastructure projects, particularly if it's outside of India, and, you know, they've been exploring other areas of the world, you get into lots of political risks," Mobius told CNBC's "Capital Connection."

The Adani conglomerate spans ports, airports, mining, cement, power and more.

"The political risk becomes paramount when you have a very big debt pile and you're trying to make money to pay off that debt, and maybe some political event will put up a wrench into the gears so that you're not able to pay back. So that's one of the big problems that I had," Mobius said.

His firm, Mobius Capital Partners, focuses on emerging markets and India is one of its top allocations.

On Jan. 24, U.S.-based short selling firm Hindenburg Research published an explosive report alleging the Adani Group had engaged in "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades."

Companies including Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Total Gas have plummeted in value since then, with the group shedding more than $113 billion from its market value. Adani-exposed exchange traded and mutual funds have been hit heavily.

That is despite strong denials of wrongdoing by the firm and its chairman, Gautam Adani, which were detailed in a 413-page report on Jan. 29.

On Feb. 1, Adani called off a fully subscribed $2.5 billion sale of Adani Enterprises shares, citing the stock price movements.