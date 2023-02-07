Microsoft to discuss OpenAI's ChatGPT at big event: Live updates

Microsoft is hosting a major event on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET where it's expected to talk about OpenAI's ChatGPT and how Microsoft will use it in its products. The event will not stream live for the public, but CNBC and other media outlets will be there to cover the news live.

OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, on Monday tweeted a photo of himself alongside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Microsoft announced a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI in January and said it would "deploy OpenAI's models across our consumer and enterprise products and introduce new categories of digital experiences built on OpenAI's technology." We expect to learn more about those plans.

Multiple publications have reported that Microsoft aims to augment its Bing search engine with ChatGPT. Microsoft has been unwilling to confirm or deny those reports.

Microsoft hardware products like Surface computers and its HoloLens headset have not achieved the type of success Microsoft has enjoyed with its Windows operating system and Office productivity software. Perhaps the most significant product in Microsoft's lineup is Azure, its cloud infrastructure that runs websites and applications for other companies

Azure has grown in part by supplying computing power to San Francisco startup OpenAI, which develops artificial intelligence software that learns from tall piles of data in order and then makes predictions in response to new data. The most prominent example currently is ChatGPT, a chatbot that responds to users' prompts.

