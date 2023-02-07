Microsoft will let companies create their own custom versions of ChatGPT, source says

Microsoft plans to release software to help large companies create their own chatbots similar to ChatGPT later this year, CNBC has learned.

In the two months since startup OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public, it has become a hit, impressing people with its ability to spit out comments on a wide variety of topics and in many styles. UBS analysts said last week that it's on track to reach 100 million monthly active users more quickly than video-sharing app TikTok.

Microsoft is seeking to capitalize on the attention in multiple ways. The company provides the cloud-computing back end for ChatGPT, and in January Microsoft said it had invested billions of dollars in OpenAI. Microsoft has also been working to incorporate OpenAI technologies into its own products. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced that it is augmenting Bing, its search engine, and Edge, its internet browser, with ChatGPT-like technology.

In addition, Microsoft plans to announce technology for companies, schools and governments to create their own bots with ChatGPT, according to a person briefed on the matter, who asked not to be named while discussing private plans. Microsoft imagines helping clients launch new chatbots or refine their existing ones with the new technology, which could suggest responses for call-center agents to use during customer service conversations, the person said.

The underlying artificial intelligence model of ChatGPT cannot currently provide substantial answers about anything that happened after 2021, because it hasn't been trained on recent information. But Microsoft intends for chatbots launched with its business ChatGPT service to contain up-to-date information, the person said.