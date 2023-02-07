LIVE UPDATES
State of the Union live updates: Biden faces stubbornly high inflation and divided Congress in annual address
This is CNBC's live blog covering Tuesday's news on U.S. President Joe Biden's annual State of the Union Address.
U.S. President Joe Biden will face a divided Congress and stubbornly high inflation when he delivers the annual State of the Union address later Tuesday night.
U.S. job growth, the war in Ukraine, the rise in domestic manufacturing, the ongoing pandemic and America's strategic competition with China will dominate the speech, according to White House aides who outlined his comments.
Tuesday will be the first time since 2019 that the president and congressional leaders are permitted to bring guests to the event, which is attended by every member of the House and Senate, all nine Supreme Court Justices, most of the president's Cabinet and the diplomatic corps.
It will also be the first time that Biden gives the historic speech before a divided Congress after Republicans clenched control of the U.S. House in November's midterm elections.
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California will sit behind Biden's left shoulder on the dais during his address instead Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Vice President Kamala Harris will sit next to McCarthy.
For Biden, there is a lot riding on his ability to connect with his audience this year. His approval ratings are holding steady at 45%, according to the most recent NBC News polling.
Despite record job growth and new data indicating that inflation is slowing, Americans remain deeply pessimistic about the state of the economy.
They blame Biden for rising interest rates and they worry about a possible recession. The NBC poll found that only 36% of U.S. adults approved of Biden's handling of the economy.
In addition to economic woes, the debt ceiling deadline later this year looms over Washington. It will require Biden to negotiate with the newly elected Republican majority in the House, who have demanded deep spending cuts before they will agree to pass a debt ceiling hike.
Biden also faces opposition overseas.
Russia's brutal war in Ukraine is entering its second year with tens of thousands of casualties and no end in sight. While Russia poses an urgent threat to world peace, China presents an even longer and trickier challenge to the United States.
This was compounded by the high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon that moved over the United States in the last week before it was shot down by the U.S. military.
Biden will address the U.S.-China relationship in the speech, but he will not announce new retaliatory actions against Beijing over the balloon, White House aides told NBC News.
Following Biden's address, Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the GOP response to the speech. This will be followed by a Republican Spanish-language response, delivered by the newly elected Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona.
The state of the union is 'not great' and leaders need to negotiate, GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says
President Joe Biden is expected to lay out a hopeful and optimistic message in his address Tuesday night. But to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., America's lingering inflation woes paint a more dire picture of the state of the union.
"It's not great," McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, said Tuesday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
"I mean, people are worried. Every breakfast, people used to have eggs and think it was no big deal, just some protein. Now it's almost a specialty because the price is so high," McCarthy said.
Americans are "worried about the fuel, they're worried about their jobs," he said, "and then when you look at the latest polling, they're worried about the government."
McCarthy chalked that trend up to the public perception that politicians are "just bickering back and forth and not solving problems."
One way to counteract that, he argued, would be for both sides to engage in negotiations on raising the debt ceiling. Biden has taken a hard line against those proposed talks, vowing not to let the threat of a U.S. default be used as a "bargaining chip" for Republicans to try to cut spending.
"We need to do the most basic things. And what is that? Pass a budget," McCarthy said on CNBC. "Not bickering about a debt ceiling but sitting down like adults and utilizing it to put us on a path to more fiscal responsibility."
— Kevin Breuninger
Biden approval rating stands at 41% ahead of his address
Biden delivers his second State of the Union address with a 41% approval rating, higher than his predecessor Donald Trump but below that of the previous four presidents at the same time in office, according to Gallup data.
Trump's approval rating sunk to 37% in January of his third year in office. At the same point in their terms, former presidents Barack Obama had 49%; George W. Bush 60%; Bill Clinton 47%; and George H.W. Bush 75% at the beginning of the Persian Gulf War in 1991.
The average for a president at this point in office is 54% approval, according to Gallup historic data. Biden's highest approval rating was 57% shortly after he took office and again in April of his first year.
— Emma Kinery
McCarthy gives a formal defense of GOP stance on debt ceiling
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave a formal speech Monday night on the debt ceiling, but one that echoed the style of a presidential State of the Union address.
"Good evening. I'm Kevin McCarthy. I have the honor of serving as the Speaker of the House. Tonight, however, I stand before you not only as the Speaker, I speak to you as a father," McCarthy said at a lectern before a formal backdrop of American flags.
McCarthy defended House Republicans' longstanding refusal to pass a debt ceiling increase the House unless they secure major federal spending cuts in return.
The Republican leader did not break any new ground in his remarks, but the prose and the pomp of the televised address were unmistakable.
Biden and McCarthy are currently engaged in the early phases of what is expected to be a months long negotiation on the debt ceiling vote.
— Christina Wilkie