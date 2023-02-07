Valentine's Day spending is set to jump, even if it means more credit card debt

Valentine's Day gifts like these heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, on display back in 2012 in a Paris shop window, are extra-expensive just before the holiday.

Being in love will cost you.

Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach $25.9 billion in 2023, one of the highest-spending years on record, according to the National Retail Federation.

This year, Americans will shell out $192.80, on average, on candy, cards, flowers and other gifts for friends, loved ones, classmates and even coworkers, the report found, up from $175.41 in 2022.

Those in a relationship will spend roughly $187 for their significant other, according to a separate LendingTree survey of more than 2,000 adults.

That's despite the fact that many Americans are already going into more debt just to afford their day-to-day expenses as prices rise.

Yet, 27% of couples said they will need to rely on credit cards to cover Valentine's Day costs and, for most of them, it will take at least two months to pay it off, LendingTree also found.

Almost 1 in 5 Americans think a Valentine's Day gift is worth the credit card debt, according to another report by WalletHub.