Watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discuss inflation, interest rates and the economy

[The stream is slated to start at 12:40 a.m.ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday afternoon in a question-and-answer session with Carlyle Group Chairman David Rubenstein. The event is being held at the Economic Club in Washington, D.C.

The discussion comes less than a week after the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate another quarter percentage point to a target range of 4.5%-4.75%. Following the move, Powell said he sees some signs that inflation is cooling in the economy but added that the central bank needs to keep up its guard.

Markets widely expect the Fed to raise again in March and once more in May before pausing to assess the impact that the higher rates are having on inflation and the economy.

Read more:

Fed's Neel Kashkari says central bank has not made enough progress, keeping his rate outlook

The Fed raised rates. Chair Powell says it's 'premature' to declare victory against inflation

Important wage inflation measure for the Fed rose less than expected in Q4