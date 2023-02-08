Chinese tech giant Alibaba working on a ChatGPT rival; shares jump

Alibaba said it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot that has caused excitement across the world. Alibaba said its own product is currently undergoing internal testing.

A company spokesperson said the company is working on a ChatGPT-style of technology and it is currently being tested internally at the firm.

Alibaba shares jumped 3% in pre-market trade in the U.S.

The move comes as tech companies globally look to jump on the excitement generated by ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot created by OpenAI. Users can ask ChatGPT questions on a wide variety of topics, write essays and even generate code.

ChatGPT falls into the category of generative AI, a type of artificial intelligence that can be used to create text or images. It is powered by a large language model, meaning it uses large swathes of data to understand and generate conversation.

Alibaba said it has been working on generative AI since 2017. The company did not give a timeline for when it could launch its ChatGPT rival.