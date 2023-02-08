Disney to cut 7,000 jobs and slash $5.5 billion in costs as it unveils vast restructuring

Disney said Wednesday it is planning to reorganize into three segments, while also cutting thousands of jobs and slashing costs.

The media and entertainment giant said it would now be made up of three divisions:

Disney Entertainment, which includes most of its streaming and media operations

An ESPN division that includes the TV network and the ESPN+ streaming service

A Parks, Experiences and Products unit

The move marks the most significant action Bob Iger has taken since returning to the company as CEO in November. Disney announced the changes minutes after it posted its most recent quarterly earnings. The announcements also come as Disney engages in a proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz and his firm Trian Management. Trian didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday's Disney announcements.

On Wednesday, during its quarterly earnings call with investors, Disney also announced it would be cutting $5.5 billion in costs, which will be made up of $3 billion from content, excluding sports, and the remaining $2.5 billion from non-content cuts. Disney executives said about $1 billion in cost cutting was already underway since last quarter.

Disney also said it would be eliminating 7,000 jobs from its workforce. That would be about 3% of the roughly 220,0000 people it employed as of Oct. 1, according to an SEC filing, with roughly 166,000 in the U.S. and about 54,000 internationally.

Disney's stock rose about 5% in off-hours trading.

Media companies, such as Warner Bros. Discovery , have been pulling back on content spending and looking to make their streaming businesses profitable. Heightened competition has led to slowing subscriber growth, and companies have been looking to find new avenues of revenue growth. Some, like Disney+ and Netflix, have added cheaper, ad-supported options.

"We will take a very hard look at the cost of everything we make across television and film," Iger said on a call with investors Wednesday.

The reorganization has been underway since Iger returned to the helm of Disney, replacing his hand-picked successor Bob Chapek.

The entertainment group will be led by top lieutenants Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, who are each considered contenders to take over for Iger in less than two years. ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro will lead the ESPN segment, while Josh D'Amaro, already the head of Disney's parks, experiences and products segment, will remain in control.