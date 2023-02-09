Chinese A.I. stocks jump on growing ChatGPT interest, state media warns of risks

Visitors walk past a stand with AI (artificial intelligence) security cameras using facial recognition technology at the 14th China International Exhibition on Public Safety and Security at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing in 2018.

With growing interest surrounding OpenAI's ChatGPT, stocks related to artificial intelligence listed in mainland China have soared this year – with one company having tripled in valuation since January.

Alibaba told CNBC it's working on a rival product similar to ChatGPT, while Baidu announced earlier this week it will launch "Ernie bot," its own artificial intelligence chatbot.

Shanghai-listed shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science, an AI data resource company, rose about 205% year-to-date. Hanwang Technology is up 124% and CloudWalk Technology Company rose 105% as of Wednesday's trading session.

The latest moves surrounding AI-related stocks in China have caught the attention of the Shanghai Stock Exchange – which issued a letter to CloudWalk Technology and Haitian Ruisheng Science, citing "abnormal trading" of the companies' stocks.

"Please pay attention to investors, avoid capital risks, hype, make rational decisions, and invest prudently," it said in a Tuesday filing. "The continuous rise of the company's stock price has accumulated more risk of profit adjustment."