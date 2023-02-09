European markets head for higher open as investors weigh up economic outlook

European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday as investors weigh up the economic outlook and interest rate trajectory.

U.S. stock futures rose slightly Wednesday night as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports while stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday, as investors assessed risks of more interest rate hikes.

Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation is easing, but rates could still rise. A number of Federal Reserve speakers reiterated the central bank is yet to be finished with its hiking cycle, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who said Wednesday that "we have farther to go" to fight inflation.

Elsewhere Wednesday, New York Fed President John Williams said that if financial conditions continue to loosen, the Federal Reserve could be forced to push interest rates higher than expected.