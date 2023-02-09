Fast Money traders make opposite moves as Alphabet sells off on AI competition

Google parent Alphabet sold off this week after its artificial intelligence (AI) event disappointed investors, prompting traders on CNBC's "Fast Money" to make moves on the stock. Karen Finerman, CEO of Metropolitan Capital, said she sold about 15% of her position in Alphabet this week amid the sell-off, citing increased competition in AI technologies. "I don't know what to make of this threat here. It's a little irresponsible to dismiss it," Finerman said. " I feel like it was the right thing to do. So I'm still very much invested in Google, but it was more of a portfolio management thing than anything else." She said she still owns a big position in Alphabet, about 10% of her portfolio, even after the latest sale. Shares of Alphabet have tumbled more than 9% this week, on track to post their worst week since November. The sell-off was triggered by Alphabet's event that promoted its new AI chatbot called Bard, one day after competitor Microsoft held its own event to show off new AI technologies in its competing search engine, Bing. Many investors were left hoping for more in light of growing competition from Microsoft. GOOGL 5D mountain Alphabet Tim Seymour, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management, revealed that he built a position in Alphabet this week, saying the pullback presented a good buying opportunity. "For a stock that's fallen 15% in two days, I think this is an opportunity; I was selling puts, which means I'm giving myself a place to get the stock and own it a little bit lower," Seymour said. "Google is a company that's been in AI for eight years."