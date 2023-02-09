Zelenskyy on European mission for aid, fighter jets; Russian forces close in on Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Brussels, his third stop on a whirlwind European tour to request aid and more weaponry to help his forces fight Russia.

He is addressing the European Parliament in an effort to lobby EU leaders during his second known trip outside of Ukraine since Russia launched its full invasion in February of last year.

The visit follows stops in London and Paris, where Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The stakes are high for Ukraine as it readies for an anticipated large-scale offensive by Russian forces. Its military is also looking to hold control of Bakhmut in Donetsk, east Ukraine, where Russia has made advances.