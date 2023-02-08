Ukraine's Zelenskyy addresses UK Parliament; Putin approved supply of missiles that downed MH17, investigators say

In this handout image issued by Ukrainian Presidency, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on November 19, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to arrive in the U.K. for a surprise visit — and his first to the country since the Russian invasion began last year.

Zelenskyy is due to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and visit Ukrainian troops who are on training missions in the country, and will address the British Parliament.

The government said in a statement that the visit comes as it is stepping up its "delivery of lethal aid into the country, and prepares to train fighter jet pilots and marines."

The leaders will discuss a two-pronged approach to U.K. support for Ukraine, "starting with an immediate surge of military equipment to the country to help counter Russia's spring offensive, and reinforced by long-term support."

Ukraine has asked its NATO allies for fighter jets, particularly F-16s, in order to bolster its defense capabilities against Russia. So far, NATO members have not agreed to jets but there are murmurings that Ukraine could be offered some kind of fighter aircraft.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to offer to bolster the U.K.'s training for Ukrainian troops, including expanding it to fighter jet pilots "to ensure Ukraine can defend its skies well into the future."

"The training will ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated NATO-standard fighter jets in the future. As part of that long-term capability investment, the U.K. will work with Ukraine and international allies to coordinate collective support to meet Ukraine's defensive needs."

Zelenskyy's visit to London comes ahead of a possible trip to Brussels Thursday. The working trips abroad come at a delicate time in the war with Ukraine preparing for Russia to launch a large-scale offensive in the coming weeks, and to launch its own spring counter-offensive.

— Holly Ellyatt