Japanese yen jumps on report Kazuo Ueda will be next governor of the central bank

People cross a street in Tokyo's Ginza district. The Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday.

The Japanese yen pushed higher against both the euro and U.S. dollar on Friday after a Nikkei report said Kazuo Ueda would be appointed as the Bank of Japan's next governor.

Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board.

He replaces Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on 20 March 2013 and will end on 8 April 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.