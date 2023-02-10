Japanese yen jumps on report Kazuo Ueda will be next governor of the central bank

People cross a street in Tokyo's Ginza district. The Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged on Wednesday.
Philip Fong | Afp | Getty Images
The Japanese yen pushed higher against both the euro and U.S. dollar on Friday after a Nikkei report said Kazuo Ueda would be appointed as the Bank of Japan's next governor.
Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board.
He replaces Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on 20 March 2013 and will end on 8 April 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.