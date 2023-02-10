TV prices sink ahead of the Super Bowl — here are the best deals

Nearly 200 million people will watch the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, which is a good reason to buy a brand-new television.

While you may not see as many deals as on Black Friday, prices, in general, have been steadily falling, thanks to the continued introduction of better technology and other new features.

Now, retailers like Target and Best Buy are trying to clear out last year's models in order to make room for this year's, so they are lowering prices even more, according to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.

For example, Best Buy has this TCL 58-inch TV is currently marked down to $290, even less than the price in November, Ramhold said.

Among her other top picks are a 75-inch LG 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa and Google voice assistants for $749 at Walmart and a 55-inch Sony 4K smart TV for $480 or 60-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for just $450, both at Best Buy.

Even if some discounts aren't as steep, the televisions may better quality compared to some "no-name" brands advertised on Black Friday, which often are not the best of the best, according to Andrea Woroch, a consumer savings expert.

"We see deals on more brand names rather than those generic TVs and the deals are primarily on those larger screens," she said, such as an 85-inch Samsung 4K smart TV for $300 off at Sam's Club.

Woroch recommends shopping for "open box" or certified refurbished sets for further discounts and searching for coupon codes or cash back on sites like CouponCabin.