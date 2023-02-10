Ukraine war live updates: Russian missiles hit Ukraine's power grid; Moscow to cut oil output

Eastern Ukraine is at risk of a large-scale assault as Russian military attempt to break through defenses close to the town of Kreminna, the governor for the Luhansk region said.

Explosions hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Friday morning amid reports that Russia is launching another major offensive.

Luhansk's governor has warned that Russia is readying to launch a major offensive in eastern Ukraine and is trying to break defenses in Kreminna.

In the meantime, the country's state grid operator said several high-voltage facilities were hit by Russian missile attacks Friday morning, disrupting power supply.

It comes as Moscow announced Friday that it would cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March after the West slapped price caps on Russian oil and oil products.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Brussels as part of a three-day tour of Europe to urge leaders to speed up weapons delivery and open EU membership talks.