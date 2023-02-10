LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Russian missiles hit Ukraine's power grid; Moscow to cut oil output
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Explosions hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Friday morning amid reports that Russia is launching another major offensive.
Eastern Ukraine is at risk of a large-scale assault as Russian military attempt to break through defenses close to the town of Kreminna, the governor for the Luhansk region said.
In the meantime, the country's state grid operator said several high-voltage facilities were hit by Russian missile attacks Friday morning, disrupting power supply.
It comes as Moscow announced Friday that it would cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March after the West slapped price caps on Russian oil and oil products.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Brussels as part of a three-day tour of Europe to urge leaders to speed up weapons delivery and open EU membership talks.
Russia to cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day
Russia said Friday it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day — around 5% of output — in March following Western leaders' move to implement price caps.
"As of today, we are fully selling the entire volume of oil produced, however, as stated earlier, we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the principles of the 'price cap'," Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"In this regard, Russia will voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day in March. This will contribute to the restoration of market relations," Novak added.
The Group of Seven, European Union and Australia agreed to price caps on Russian oil and oil products from December.
— Karen Gilchrist
Explosions in Kyiv as Russian missiles hit Ukraine's power grid
Explosions were heard in Kyiv Friday morning as high-voltage facilities across the country were hit by Russian missile attacks, according to reports from officials.
Ukraine's power operator Ukrenergo said several facilities in eastern, southern and western Ukraine had been hit, disrupting power supply.
In Kharkiv, the largest city in eastern Ukraine, an infrastructure facility was hit, with power outages likely, the city's major said.
The energy operator said Ukraine's grid had been attacked with drones and missiles, targeting power stations and transmission facilities.
— Karen Gilchrist