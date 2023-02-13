5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

In this article KO

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during morning trading on February 10, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Wake up, it's Monday

The bulls are hoping this week is better than last. Friday's closing bell brought an end to a rough five-day frame for both the S&P 500, which slipped over 1.1%, and the Nasdaq, which slid more than 2.4%. While stocks have started the year relatively well, there are certain realities keeping things in check. Inflation has come down, but it's still high. The Federal Reserve has identified the light at the end of the tunnel, but it's still prepared to keep raising rates to slow down price increases. And while the economy has been resilient, there are still pockets where slowdowns are a concern. Read live markets updates.

2. Another big earnings week

Men load a Coca-Cola truck outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 25, 2022 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

3. A classic Super Bowl

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Ezra Shaw | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

This year's Super Bowl had everything. Rihanna unveiled during her stunning halftime performance that she was pregnant. Celebrities dominated what turned out to be a really funny slate of commercials (although they didn't hawk crypto this time around for some reason). Media critic and Twitter CEO Elon Musk was spotted sitting with News Corp and Fox honcho Rupert Murdoch. And the game was great, too. After the Philadelphia Eagles, led by an incredible Jalen Hurts, rushed to a 24-14 lead at halftime, the Kansas City Chiefs and their MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, executed a nearly flawless gameplan in the second half to win 38-35. It's the Chiefs' second Super Bowl win in four years.

4. Explaining the housing market

monkeybusinessimages | Getty

It can be hard to keep up with all the ups, downs and sideways moves in the housing market. What's going on with home prices these days, anyway? CNBC's Diana Olick breaks it down. While price increases have been slowing for months, actual prices are still higher than they were 12 months prior. With mortgage rates easing off a bit, demand appears to be returning, and that could help nudge prices up a bit again. "While prices continued to fall from November, the rate of decline was lower than that seen in the summer and still adds up to only a 3% cumulative drop in prices since last spring's peak," said CoreLogic's chief economist, Selma Hepp.

5. Watch the skies

FBI Special Agents assigned to the Evidence Response Team process material recovered from the High Altitude Balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina. The material was processed and transported to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, VA. Courtesy: FBI