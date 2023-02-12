LIVE UPDATES
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles, Chiefs, Rihanna and tons of corporate ads take center stage
This is CNBC's live blog tracking all the ads and action during Super Bowl LVII. Read here to learn more about the ads and to watch them again after they debut.
Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, but not everyone tuning in to the matchup between the AFC champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the class of the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, is there for the big game.
The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest stage, with companies jockeying for a limited supply of spots to get their products in front of millions of consumers' eyeballs. Most of this year's advertisements sold for between $6 million and $7 million for a 30-second spot. Fox said it raked in a record amount of Super Bowl ad revenue this year.
Alcohol brands will be big advertisers Sunday night, including spots from Anheuser Busch, Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors. Packaged food like Doritos, M&Ms and Planters, movie studios, streaming services, automakers and tech companies are also in the mix.
Absent this year will be crypto companies. Last year, four cryptocurrency companies shelled out millions for commercial spots during the big game. However, following FTX's bankruptcy filing and legal battles with the company's founder over a scheme to defraud investors, commercial deals with crypto advertisers fell through.
Sunday's game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna is the halftime performer. This is the first time in a decade that the performance is not sponsored by Pepsi. Apple took over as part of a five-year deal with the National Football League.
Amazon's Alexa is prepping for football-related questions
Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is ready to field questions from fans who might not want to look down at their phone as they watch the game on Sunday. In preparation, Amazon used advanced machine learning systems that can accurately hear and understand questions being asked in noisy environments so they can instantly retrieve and analyze facts that are spewed out in quick answers, said Vishal Sharma, vice president at Amazon Alexa.
Fans were practicing this week. Amazon said these were some of the most popular football-related questions posed to Alexa in the week leading up to the Super Bowl:
- "Alexa, did Tom Brady retire?"
- "Alexa, how tall is Patrick Mahomes?"
- "Alexa, how old is Brock Purdy?"
- "Alexa, how many championships have the Eagles won?"
- "Alexa, what position does Jason Kelce play?"
- "Alexa, who is still in the football playoffs?"
- "Alexa, follow the Kansas City Chiefs"
- "Alexa, follow the Philadelphia Eagles"
–Lillian Rizzo
Eagles fans prefer Miller and Yuengling, Chief fans favor Bud Light and Busch
Eagles fans prefer Miller and Yuengling, while Chiefs fans favor Bud Light and Busch, according to consumer insights company Numerator.
According to a sentiment survey, Eagles and Chiefs fans are divided on their beer, snack brand and grocery retailer preferences. The survey found 61% of consumers plan to watch Super Bowl LVII: 43% are rooting for the Chiefs, while 39% will cheer for the Eagles.
Chiefs and Eagles fans are likely to munch on brands including Frito-Lay, Lays and Doritos. Chiefs fans lean more toward Little Debbie and Cheetos, while Eagles fans opt for Utz and Oreo.
On the grocery side, Walmart tops both lists. Eagles fans then go for Ahold Delhaize, Albertsons and Wakefern, while Chiefs fans favor Kroger, Sam's Club, and Costco.
The survey found Eagles fans are 31% more likely to be millennials and 36% more likely to be Black. Chiefs fans, though, tend to be more likely to watch NFL games at 78% versus 72%.
–Noah Sheidlower
These are Wall Street's favorite sports-betting stocks
A record 50.4 million American adults are expected to place bets on this year's Super Bowl, a 61% increase from 2022, according to an American Gaming Association survey. Those wagers are expected to total $16 billion, the survey found. Likely helping fuel the craze is the fact that Arizona, where the game is being played, allows sports-betting.
With that in mind, CNBC Pro compiled a list of analysts' favorite stocks in the sports-betting space. We screened for a variety of metrics, including a buy rating of at least 60% by the analysts covering the stock and an average price target of over 10%. The stocks also had a market cap of at least $1 billion and were members of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF, VanEck Gaming ETF, and/or iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF.
One of the names that made the cut is Caesars Entertainment, whose Caesars Sportsbook takes online bets.
For more names on the list and analyst insights, check out our CNBC Pro story.
— Michelle Fox