Super Bowl LVII: Eagles, Chiefs, Rihanna and tons of corporate ads take center stage

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVII is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, but not everyone tuning in to the matchup between the AFC champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the class of the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, is there for the big game.

The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest stage, with companies jockeying for a limited supply of spots to get their products in front of millions of consumers' eyeballs. Most of this year's advertisements sold for between $6 million and $7 million for a 30-second spot. Fox said it raked in a record amount of Super Bowl ad revenue this year.

Alcohol brands will be big advertisers Sunday night, including spots from Anheuser Busch, Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors. Packaged food like Doritos, M&Ms and Planters, movie studios, streaming services, automakers and tech companies are also in the mix.

Absent this year will be crypto companies. Last year, four cryptocurrency companies shelled out millions for commercial spots during the big game. However, following FTX's bankruptcy filing and legal battles with the company's founder over a scheme to defraud investors, commercial deals with crypto advertisers fell through.

Sunday's game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Rihanna is the halftime performer. This is the first time in a decade that the performance is not sponsored by Pepsi. Apple took over as part of a five-year deal with the National Football League.