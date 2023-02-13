European markets expected to open muted as investors assess monetary policy outlook

Investors are looking toward consumer price index data on Tuesday, as well as retail sales, for the latest gauge on inflation.

Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast a 0.4% increase in headline CPI on a monthly basis, as well as a 6.2% gain from the prior year.

Traders will monitor the CPI reading for a better understanding of how the Federal Reserve will proceed with its monetary policy in its fight against inflation.

— Hakyung Kim