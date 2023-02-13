Barney is back: Mattel gives its nostalgic purple dinosaur an animated makeover

Mattel is relaunching its Barney franchise bringing the famous purple dinosaur back to television, film and YouTube content as well as a full range of products including toys, books and clothing.

Millennials' favorite purple dinosaur is returning to TV and toy shelves.

Mattel is relaunching its Barney franchise through a series of television, film and YouTube videos alongside a line of toys, books, clothing and accessories. A new animated series is set for release in 2024, followed by a product line in 2025.

"Barney's message of love and kindness has stood the test of time," said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel. "We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world."

Barney has been off the air since 2010, after a nearly two-decade-long run on "Barney & Friends," a popular live-action children's television show. The new animated series, set to debut globally next year, makes his first appearance in 14 years. Mattel previously announced plans for a theatrical film in partnership with "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya.