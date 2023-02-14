Restaurant Brands International posts strong fourth quarter, names new CEO

In this photo illustration, a Burger King Whopper hamburger is displayed on April 05, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. A federal lawsuit has been filed and is seeking class-action status alleging that fast food burger chain Burger King is misleading customers with imagery that portrays its food, including the Whopper burger, as being much larger than what is actually being served to customers.

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday posted a strong fourth quarter and named Chief Operating Officer Joshua Kobza as its new chief executive, effective March 1, replacing José Cil.

"Over the past several years, the Board of Directors has worked with management to build a thoughtful succession plan for key positions, so this is a natural transition for Josh to lead our next phase of growth," chairman Patrick Doyle said in a Tuesday announcement.

Cil will stay on with the company for a year as an advisor to help with the transition.

The leadership change comes as the company works to revive and expand some of its key restaurants. Restaurant Brands houses chains Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes and most recently Firehouse Subs.

Here's how Restaurant Brands performed in the fourth quarter, compared with what Wall Street anticipated, based on an average of analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted earnings per share: 72 cents vs. 74 cents

72 cents vs. 74 cents Revenue: $1.69 billion vs. $1.67 billion expected

For the three months ended Dec. 31, the company reported net income of $336 million, or 74 cents per share, up from $262 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion marked a year-over-year increase of about 9%.

Restaurant Brands reported overall same-store sales growth of 8% during the fourth quarter and system-wide sales growth of nearly 12%.

Its flagship burger chain, Burger King, saw same-store sales growth of 8.4% during the period. In the U.S. only, sales grew by 5%.

The company has been working to rejuvenate Burger King's domestic sales and in September announced a $400 million investment plan to boost Burger King advertising campaigns and renovate the chain's restaurant locations.

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company said it had funded $30 million of that turnaround plan. The company previously said it expects to reap the benefits of the turnaround in 2025.