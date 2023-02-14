Ukraine war live updates: NATO leaders to meet in Brussels; Wagner Group makes gains around Bakhmut

A Ukrainian serviceman of the State Border Guard Service in Bakhmut on Feb. 9, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wagner Group forces have "almost certainly made further small gains around the northern outskirts of the contested Donbas town of Bakhmut, including into the village of Krasna Hora," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in a tweet Tuesday.

However, organized Ukrainian defense in the area means the tactical Russian advance to the south of the town "has likely made little progress," it added.

In the north, in the Kremina-Svatove sector of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, Russian forces are making "continuous offensive efforts," though each local attack "remains on too small a scale to achieve a significant breakthrough," the British intelligence service said.

— Karen Gilchrist