Republican lawmakers urge Supreme Court to overturn Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky at the U.S. Capitol Building on Feb. 13, 2023.

Dozens of Republican members of Congress have filed briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan should be ruled unlawful.

"Congress authorized the forgiveness of federal student loan debt only in specific, narrow circumstances," argued the brief filed by more than 40 GOP senators, among them Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. "This is not one of them."

The Republican senators wrote that the plan threatens "to deprive the Nation of nearly half a trillion dollars, and offend the separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution."

More than half of House Republicans, or 128 legislators, also filed a brief with the country's highest court, making a similar argument. They say that "petitioners' assertion of power to forgive every

federal student loan in the country, potentially even a decade after the Covid-19 pandemic ends, raises significant separation of powers concerns."

The briefs were filed this month as the high court prepares to hear oral arguments, scheduled for Feb. 28, on the student loan forgiveness plan.

In response to a request for comment, a Biden administration official said that "the only thing notable about this brief is that, if these Republican lawmakers get their way, millions of their own constituents will be denied debt relief."