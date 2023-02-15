Asia markets mixed after U.S. inflation comes in hotter than expected

The Federal Reserve is still likely to cut interest rates later this year despite stubbornly high inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, a finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

Although the consumer price index was up 6.4% on January — far above the Fed's target rate of 2% — Siegel said that the Fed's current rate hikes have already impacted prices, noting that it has been only 11 months since the Fed began its course of rate increases.

"Milton Friedman said 12-18 months before you can get any effect on prices," Siegel said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Tuesday afternoon. "We've had a lot of effects on prices in the first 12 months ... This is a long process, to be sure. And it's a process that the Fed has to let go through the market."

To be sure, the finance professor added that he is less certain about a rate hike following January's "unbelievable" jobs report.

"I do see a stronger economy than I saw four weeks ago," said Siegel. "That would mean, more likely that the Fed would not reduce the rate as fast in the second half in the year.

However, he believes that the odds of a rate hike remain more probable than not.

"I still think it is likely. More than 50%, that they will cut. Maybe I thought it was 80%, maybe now I think it's 50%.

He added, "I don't think anyone including the Fed knows, because they plan their increases or decreases policy 10–14 days in advance. All the further-out ones are totally data-dependent — on what they see."

