Elon Musk aiming to appoint his successor as Twitter CEO by the end of 2023

UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad al-Gergawi (L-on stage) speaks with Elon Musk attending the World Government Summit virtually in Dubai on February 15, 2023. Musk indicated that he is aiming to find someone to succeed him as Twitter CEO by the end of 2023.

Elon Musk said Wednesday that he might be able to appoint his successor as Twitter CEO by the end of 2023 but first needs to "stabilize" his social media company.

"I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out," Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year should be good timing to find someone else to run the company because I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year."

Musk took over as CEO of Twitter in October as part of his $44 billion acquisition of the social media firm.

The billionaire indicated late last year that he doesn't expect to be the CEO of Twitter permanently and eventually will hand over the reins to someone else.

In December, Musk tweeted a poll asking people whether he should step down as the head of Twitter. The majority of the 17.5 million votes said yes.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk tweeted after the poll.