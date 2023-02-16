Europe considers a digital currency as it strives to counter U.S. and China's tech dominance

European officials have for several years been debating the need to be more autonomous and less reliant on other parts of the world, but talks intensified in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and then again after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European Central Bank is working on a digital currency as the region seeks to protect itself from tensions with China and the United States.

The central bank started investigating the feasibility of a digital euro back in October 2021. This fall, the heads of state across the EU will have to decide if the ECB should push ahead with the next steps, which include testing the necessary technical arrangements so Europeans can spend digital euros.

"The ECB is worried that the euro zone will end up in a geopolitical and economic sandwich position between the big tech companies of the USA and the payment systems of China without a digital euro. Right now, Europe lacks digital platforms," Guido Zimmermann, senior economist at German bank LBBW, told CNBC Wednesday.

ECB President Christine Lagarde acknowledged that point during a speech in November. "The entry of big techs into payments could increase the risk of market domination and dependence on foreign payment technologies, with consequences for Europe's strategic autonomy," she said.

"Already now more than two thirds of European card payment transactions are run by companies with headquarters outside the European Union," she added.

Mastercard , Visa , PayPal, Alipay and UnionPay make up the top global companies for payments. None of them are European. The first three are American and the last two are Chinese.