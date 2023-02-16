Climate

Photos document Lake Oroville's rise after storms hit California

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Key Points
  • Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, has experienced a dramatic rise in water levels after a series of atmospheric river storms in January.
  • The storms triggered widespread flooding and damage while boosting the Sierra Nevada snowpack and the state's drought-stricken reservoirs.
  • Photos taken in 2021 and 2023 show how much more full the lake is following the storms.
Houseboats on Lake Oroville during a drought in Oroville, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, has experienced a dramatic rise in water levels after a series of atmospheric river storms in January triggered widespread flooding while boosting the Sierra Nevada snowpack and the state's drought-stricken reservoirs.

The lake, which has several reservoirs and canals that supply water to 27 million residents, has reached 68% of its total capacity, up 28% from a couple months ago, according to data from the California Department of Water Resources.

The boost in water supply comes after Oroville had plummeted to such dire levels that state officials in 2021 responded by shutting down the lake's hydroelectric power plant for the first time since the plant went into operation in 1967.

Previous record-low water levels at Oroville were triggered by drought conditions exacerbated by climate change. While California consistently experiences drought, climate change has fueled especially high temperatures and dry soil that have significantly reduced water runoff into the reservoirs.

Photos taken in 2021 and 2023 show how much more full Oroville is following the January storms:

Intake gates at the Hyatt Power Plant

The top image, taken on July 22, 2021, is an aerial view shot that shows visible intake gates at the Edward Hyatt Power Plant intake facility at Lake Oroville. The bottom image was taken on Feb. 14, 2023 after torrential rain prompted the lake to fill with water.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Enterprise Bridge crosses over the lake

The top image, taken on July 22, 2021, shows the Enterprise Bridge crossing over a section of the lake that was previously underwater. The bottom image, taken Feb. 14, 2023, shows how much storms have since filled the lake.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Dry banks rise above Oroville

The top image was taken on July 22, 2021. The bottom image was taken on Feb. 14, 2023.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Houseboats dwarfed by Oroville's banks

The top image, taken April 27, 2021, shows houseboats that are dwarfed by the steep banks of Lake Oroville. The bottom image was taken on Feb. 14, 2023.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
The top image was taken on April 27, 2021. The bottom image was taken on Feb. 14, 2023.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images