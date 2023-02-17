Singapore posts worst non-oil domestic exports in a decade

"Singapore's external sector had another very tough month in January, and we doubt this marks the bottom," an economist said.

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports plunged 25% year on year in January — their largest drop in 10 years.

Government data showed Singapore's non-oil exports to its top markets led the wider decline, with exports to China falling by more than 41%, to the U.S. by 31.5% and to Hong Kong by more than 55% for the month.

The reading marks the fourth consecutive contraction and the steepest fall since February 2013, when the economy saw more than a 30% decline.

Non-oil retained exports also fell 10.4% in January, following the 7.2% decline in December. Total trade also fell by 10.4% year on year, with total exports dropping 9.6% and imports contracting by 11.3%.

The Singapore dollar weakened slightly after the release and the Straits Times index traded marginally higher in Friday's morning trade.