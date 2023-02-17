‘Boring is the new sexy’ as UK's stock index closes above 8,000 for the first time

An employee views a FTSE share index board in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc's offices in London, U.K., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

LONDON — Britain's FTSE 100 index closed above 8,000 points for the first time on Thursday, with one analyst suggesting the reason behind demand for U.K. stocks is that "boring is the new sexy."

Despite the U.K. facing the weakest economic growth outlook among all of the world's major economies, including Russia, the country's blue chip index hit record highs this week and closed at 8,012.53 on Thursday.

After a rough year in 2022 as soaring inflation, steep interest rate hikes and fading consumer confidence torched stock markets around the world, the U.K market began Friday's trade up 7.5% so far in 2023, although that remains behind the 9.5% gain on the pan-European Stoxx 600 index.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.25% by mid-morning in London on Friday as risk assets sold off across Europe, though the losses were considerably smaller than those seen in France and Germany.

"Right now, the U.K. and Europe are in an inflation sweet spot; it's not exactly cooling quickly but it is cooling faster than many had anticipated," said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at British investment platform AJ Bell.

"That's creating confidence that consumers might just have enough put by to get by; that those controversial profits being enjoyed by those energy giants won't hang around forever because the price of energy is falling fast."

The U.K.'s annual headline inflation dipped for a third straight month in January to 10.1%, though it remains well above the Bank of England's 2% target while the labor market remains unusually tight.

Euro zone headline inflation also fell for a third consecutive month to 8.5% in January, coming back to earth at a slightly faster rate than in the U.K.