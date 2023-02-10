As Brits reel from a cost-of-living crisis, the UK stock market quietly booms to an all-time high

The sun rises over the city on Feb. 6, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

LONDON — The U.K. is facing the weakest growth prospects in the G-7 and a catalogue of cost-of-living pressures that are pushing the poorest into crisis and intensely squeezing the budgets of middle-income households.

At the same time, more investor money has never been pumped into the U.K.'s biggest companies. The FTSE 100 index has smashed through three intraday records over the last week, starting last Friday and hitting new heights in Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions.

That's also coming off the back of a year in markets that was dominated by doom and gloom, with risk assets selling off and indexes from the pan-European Stoxx 600 to the U.S. S&P 500 to Shanghai's SSE Composite emerging bruised.

The most recent uptick for the FTSE 100 shows that, as well as occurring despite harsh cost-of-living pressures, they are also linked to them.

Energy firms such as Shell and BP have reported record profits and promised higher shareholder dividends, boosting their share prices (with calls for higher windfall taxes to support consumers struggling with higher bills doing little to dampen their appeal).

Thursday's FTSE climb to an all-time high of 7,944 points at midday in London was boosted by gains at Standard Chartered , one of many banks that have seen profits jump as a result of higher interest rates.

Meanwhile, the strong performance of commodity stocks has also lifted the index higher as they have been boosted by a rise in prices, supply constraints and, recently, the prospect of China's Covid-19 reopening.