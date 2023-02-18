Climate reparations are not going to be helpful, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says

U.S Senator Lindsey Graham has said the world should focus on environmental damage prevention rather than on climate reparations.

The world should focus on environmental damage prevention rather than on climate reparations, U.S Senator Lindsey Graham said Friday, calling for approaches that integrate countries worldwide.

"Climate change is real. Let's find rational solutions to the problem that are win-win," Graham stressed during a panel moderated by CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Friday, entitled "Spotlight: Geopolitics of Carbon Border Adjustments."

He added, "Let's clean out the planet in a way that gets buy-in from a lot of different people. The idea of ESG [Environmental, Social and Governance investing], you know, paying climate reparations ... is not going to be helpful."

Countries have been pursuing initiatives to combat climate change through decarbonization, carbon capture and storage, as well as carbon offset schemes — which allow companies and governments to invest in environmental projects in order to balance out their emissions elsewhere. Voluntary carbon offset schemes have in the past come under fire for being insufficiently regulated, potentially undermining net-zero targets, and for the challenge in quantifying whether emissions have been fully compensated.

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry in November revealed a new U.S. carbon offset plan, the Energy Transition Accelerator, which allows corporations to fund renewable energy projects in developing countries that are grappling with transitioning away from fossil fuels. Fossil fuel companies cannot participate in this program.

Graham underlined the need to focus on preventative action and to draft countries into green transition efforts.

"I think the best thing we do for the planet is come up with low-carbon technology sooner rather than later, get people like China and India, who are big emitters, to play," he said, noting that carbon adjusted border fees could help towards this.