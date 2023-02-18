'We have nothing to hide': Ukraine's foreign minister dismisses allegations of corruption

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has dismissed concerns that his country is allegedly mishandling the Western funding routed to support Kyiv's defense against Russia.

"We are absolutely clean when it comes to the use of resources provided to us by our partners. This is why we so openly and quickly agreed to step up to receive this delegation permission from the United States that is overviewing the use of resources," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

It comes after a crack-down on potential corruption by the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent weeks, as some Western officials worry about the transparency and allocation of billions of dollars in foreign aid funds. Ukraine is regularly ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in Europe.

"We have nothing to hide. We are absolutely, absolutely open and transparent on that. There will always be people who will be claiming corruption and making various points pursuing one goal: to decrease the level of support to Ukraine," Kuleba added on Saturday.

He also stressed that the world's governments should understand that the price of "fixing the situation if Ukraine loses" to Russia would far exceed the cost of current assistance from Kyiv's allies.

Kuleba stressed that, unlike other countries at war, Ukraine has not requested military personnel be supplied. "Everything we are asking for is weapons. Weapons. We will be doing the fighting."

Western allies have rallied around Ukraine in the almost one year since Russia's devastating full-scale invasion of the country, donating military and monetary support to Kyiv and imposing sanctions on Russian entities and nationals. Several European countries have now agreed to send tank vehicles to Ukraine, although this falls short of meeting Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's appeals for fighter jets.

The Russian offensive has ravaged Ukraine, with the International Monetary Fund estimating that Kyiv's financial needs could exceed $40 billion this year alone, according to fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

This funding is required even as Ukraine's economy is projected to swing back to growth in 2023, following a 30% contraction last year. The IMF is weeks away from finalizing a fully-fledged support program for Ukraine, Georgieva revealed on Saturday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, meanwhile, said it is inconceivable that Moscow will not contribute towards Ukraine's rehabilitation:

"It's unthinkable that, in the very end, the international community will reconstruct Ukraine, and Russia does not contribute. This is not thinkable," she told CNBC on Saturday.