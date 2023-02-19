15 million renters pay more for housing than they can afford. Here's how to figure out if you're one of them

There's often a chasm between theory and practice, what we should do and what we actually do. Yet, when it comes to the long-held advice for renters to not spend more than 30% of their income on housing, the target is increasingly impossible to even try to reach, experts say.

"The old 30% guideline is just unrealistic these days," said Marc Hummel, a licensed real estate salesperson at Douglas Elliman in New York.

More often, Hummel said, tenants spend 40% of their income, or more, on housing. "With vacancy rates at record lows and rents near some of the highest on record, it's become increasingly more difficult to spend less," he said.

Indeed, nearly 15 million renter households in the U.S. are considered cost-burdened, meaning they're spending more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities. In some cities, the situation is especially dire. For example, in New York, a household with the area's median income would need to pay nearly 69% of their earnings to rent the average-priced apartment, according to Moody's Analytics.

There are major consequences to taking on a rent that eats up too much of your income, Hummel said. "Spending more on rent means less money for savings, retirement, family goals and less to pay for other debt obligations," he said.

Housing is the single biggest financial area where people get trapped, according to personal finance blogger and author Ramit Sethi. "Which is why it's so important to follow some general guidelines when you're deciding how much you can afford," said Sethi, who wrote "I Will Teach You To Be Rich."