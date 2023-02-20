Asia markets trade largely lower ahead of economic data later in week

Here are the major events investors in the Asia-Pacific will be watching this week.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes for its latest meeting concluding Feb. 1 later in the week.

On Monday, China will release its 1-year and 5-year loan prime rates for February. Malaysia will report its trade data later in the day.

On Tuesday, private surveys will release Australia and Japan's purchasing managers' index readings. U.S. will also release its PMI and New Zealand is slated to publish its producer price index for the fourth quarter.

Investors will also be closely watching for minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest rate decision meeting.

Japan will also release its producer price index on Wednesday. Australia's composite leading index for January and the nation's wage price index for the fourth quarter will be published on this day as well.

New Zealand will also release its trade balance for January on Wednesday.

The Bank of Korea will announce its rate decision on Thursday morning. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting to see the central bank pause and leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged. Singapore's consumer price index for January will be released as well.

Chinese president Xi Jinping will reportedly be delivering a 'peace speech' on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, according to Reuters.

