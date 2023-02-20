Covid's 'legacy of weirdness': Layoffs spread, but some employers can't hire fast enough

A sign for hire is posted on the window of a Chipotle restaurant in New York, April 29, 2022.

Job cuts are rising at some of the biggest U.S. companies, but others are still scrambling to hire workers, the result of wild swings in consumer priorities since the Covid pandemic began three years ago.

Tech giants Meta , Amazon and Microsoft , along with companies ranging from Disney to Zoom , have announced job cuts over the past few weeks. In total, U.S.-based employers cut nearly 103,000 jobs in January, the most since September 2020, according to a report released earlier this month from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Meanwhile, employers added 517,000 jobs last month, nearly three times the number analysts expected. This points to a labor market that's still tight, particularly in service sectors that were hit hard earlier in the pandemic, such as restaurants and hotels.

The dynamic is making it even harder to predict the path of the U.S. economy. Consumer spending has remained robust and surprised some economists, despite headwinds such as higher interest rates and persistent inflation.

All of it is part of the Covid pandemic's "legacy of weirdness," said David Kelly, global chief strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release its next nonfarm payroll on March 3.

Some analysts and economists warn that weakness in some sectors, strains on household budgets, a drawdown on savings and high interest rates could further fan out job weakness in other sectors, especially if wages don't keep pace with inflation.

Wages for workers in the leisure and hospitality industry rose to $20.78 per hour in January from $19.42 a year earlier, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"There's a difference between saying the labor market is tight and the labor market is strong," Kelly said.

Many employers have faced challenges in attracting and retaining staff over the past few years, with challenges including workers' child care needs and competing workplaces that might have better schedules and pay.

With interest rates rising and inflation staying elevated, consumers could pull back spending and spark job losses or reduce hiring needs in otherwise thriving sectors.

"When you lose a job you don't just lose a job — there's a multiplier effect," said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies.

That means while there might be trouble in some tech companies, that could translate to lower spending on business travel, or if job loss rises significantly, it could prompt households to pull back sharply on spending on services and other goods.