Georgia grand jury recommended charging multiple people in Trump election probe for range of crimes, report says

The exterior of the Fulton County Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse, where the Fulton County District Attorney's office is located, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., February 16, 2023.

The forewoman of the Georgia grand jury that investigated former President Donald Trump and allies for election interference in the 2020 presidential race said jurors recommended a prosecutor charge multiple people with a range of crimes, according to a new report Tuesday.

The forewoman, Emily Kohrs, was coy when asked if the grand jury had urged in its final report to charge Trump himself in connection with his efforts to overturn his election loss in Georgia, The New York Times reported.

"You're not going to be shocked. It's not rocket science," Kohrs said in the report in response to the question about charging Trump.

"You won't be too surprised," added Kohrs, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Kohrs told the newspaper that the number of people who the grand jury recommended being indicted is "not a short list." But she would not identify them.

"I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist," she told the Times. "You probably have a fair idea of what may be on there. I'm trying very hard to say that delicately."